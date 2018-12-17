US Foods Holding (NYSE:USFD) up 0.28% to close at the price of $31.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.89 Billion however its outstanding shares are 216.69 Million. The company’s beta value stood at 0.

US Foods Holding (NYSE:USFD) has an ABR of 1.65 which is the combined stock view of 10 analysts poll results. As per Zacks simplified descending rating scale the ABR rank is displayed in the range of 1 to 5 where 1 represents Strong Buy and 5 a Strong Sell. As the name implies that ABR will show you the Average of Brokerage Recommendations on a given stock. It helps you quickly get a picture of where Wall Street stands on a stock without reading huge research reports. The smaller number of ABR is the more favorable. The modest value of the stock is known as the current ABR of the stock.

However out of 10 analysts 5 suggest US Foods Holding (NYSE:USFD) a Strong Buy, 5 suggested Buy, 6 Hold and 0 Sell, while 0 analysts recommend the stock a Strong Sell.

Analysts are expecting average earnings estimates of $0.59 for the current quarter based on the opinion of 13 analysts, relating to high earnings per share estimates of $0.61 and low estimates of $0.55, however US Foods Holding (NYSE:USFD) reported $0.44 earnings per share for the same quarter last year.

For the current quarter US Foods Holding (NYSE:USFD) has average revenue estimates of $5.97 Billion, a total number of 12 analysts provided estimations over revenues. However the low revenue estimates for the company are $5.91 Billion versus high revenue estimates of $6.06 Billion. A year ago the company’s sales were $6000000 while its sales growth yearly estimates for the current quarter are -0.4%.

Taking a broader look at the analyst consensus, brokerage firms have a price target of $37.47 on US Foods Holding (NYSE:USFD). Brokerage firms on the street have price targets on the name ranging from $31 to $45 based on 15 opinions.

US Foods Holding (NYSE:USFD) as of current trade, has shown weekly performance of -0.06% which was maintained at 0.63% in one month period. Year to date performance remained at -0.38%. During the past three months the stock gain 1.96%, however six months performance of the stock remained at -15.4%. US Foods Holding (NYSE:USFD)’s price sits 3.27% above from its SMA 50 of $31.55 and -5.8% far from the SMA 200 which is at $33.58.

Currently US Foods Holding (NYSE:USFD)’s shares owned by insiders are 0.1%, whereas shares owned by institutional owners are 0%. However the six-month change in the insider ownership was recorded 1.5%, as well as three-month change in the institutional ownership was recorded 0.02%.

The stock is trading -22.26% away from its 52 week high of $40.92 and 15.63% far from the stock’s low point over the past 52 weeks, which was $27.51.

The price-earnings ratio (P/E ratio) is the ratio for valuing a company that measures its current share price relative to its per-share earnings. US Foods Holding (NYSE:USFD)’s price to earnings ratio stood at 17.84. A high P/E suggests that investors are expecting higher earnings growth in the future compared to companies with a lower P/E. A low P/E can indicate either that a company may currently be undervalued or that the company is doing exceptionally well relative to its past trends.

The PEG ratio is used to determine a stock’s value while taking the company’s earnings growth into account, and is considered to provide a more complete picture than the P/E. US Foods Holding (NYSE:USFD) has a current PEG of 0.69. US Foods Holding (NYSE:USFD)’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve month stands at 0.29, whereas its price to book ratio for the most recent quarters is at 2.19. However the company’s price to cash per share for most recent quarter stands at 0.41. Its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is 78.24.