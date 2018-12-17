Unilever Nv (NYSE:UN) down -1.33% to close at the price of $55.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.05 Billion however its outstanding shares are 2.89 Billion. The company’s beta value stood at 0.73.

Unilever Nv (NYSE:UN) has an ABR of 2.33 which is the combined stock view of 3 analysts poll results. As per Zacks simplified descending rating scale the ABR rank is displayed in the range of 1 to 5 where 1 represents Strong Buy and 5 a Strong Sell. As the name implies that ABR will show you the Average of Brokerage Recommendations on a given stock. It helps you quickly get a picture of where Wall Street stands on a stock without reading huge research reports. The smaller number of ABR is the more favorable. The modest value of the stock is known as the current ABR of the stock.

However out of 3 analysts 1 suggest Unilever Nv (NYSE:UN) a Strong Buy, 0 suggested Buy, 1 Hold and 0 Sell, while 0 analysts recommend the stock a Strong Sell.

Analysts are expecting average earnings estimates of $0 for the current quarter based on the opinion of 0 analysts, relating to high earnings per share estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0, however Unilever Nv (NYSE:UN) reported $N/A earnings per share for the same quarter last year.

Taking a broader look at the analyst consensus, brokerage firms have a price target of $60 on Unilever Nv (NYSE:UN). Brokerage firms on the street have price targets on the name ranging from $60 to $60 based on 1 opinions.

Unilever Nv (NYSE:UN) as of current trade, has shown weekly performance of 0.27% which was maintained at 1.05% in one month period. Year to date performance remained at -1.21%. During the past three months the stock gain -0.94%, however six months performance of the stock remained at 1.61%. Unilever Nv (NYSE:UN)’s price sits 1.69% above from its SMA 50 of $55.17 and 0.07% far from the SMA 200 which is at $55.68.

Currently Unilever Nv (NYSE:UN)’s shares owned by insiders are 3.1%, whereas shares owned by institutional owners are 10.1%. However the six-month change in the insider ownership was recorded 0%, as well as three-month change in the institutional ownership was recorded -2.03%.

The stock is trading -5.25% away from its 52 week high of $58.72 and 7.91% far from the stock’s low point over the past 52 weeks, which was $51.56.

The price-earnings ratio (P/E ratio) is the ratio for valuing a company that measures its current share price relative to its per-share earnings. Unilever Nv (NYSE:UN)’s price to earnings ratio stood at 24.85. A high P/E suggests that investors are expecting higher earnings growth in the future compared to companies with a lower P/E. A low P/E can indicate either that a company may currently be undervalued or that the company is doing exceptionally well relative to its past trends.

The PEG ratio is used to determine a stock’s value while taking the company’s earnings growth into account, and is considered to provide a more complete picture than the P/E. Unilever Nv (NYSE:UN) has a current PEG of 2.67. Unilever Nv (NYSE:UN)’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve month stands at 2.71, whereas its price to book ratio for the most recent quarters is at 11.07. However the company’s price to cash per share for most recent quarter stands at 0. Its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is 0.