The ABR is the calculated average of the actual recommendations (strong buy, hold, sell etc.) made by the brokerage firms for the given stock. Currently shares of Mylan Nv Ord Shs (NASDAQ:MYL) have an average brokerage recommendation (ABR) of 2.08 number of Recs in ABR is 13 however the company’s industry rank by ABR is 208 out of 255. Industries are ranked based on the average broker recommendation of each company belong to this industry. A low number means that brokers and analysts expect that the industry outperform the market.

Outperform is an analyst recommendation which means that a stock is expected to do slightly better than the market return. Outperform is also known as “moderate-buy” or “over-weight” or “accumulate”. Whereas Underperform can also be taken in with “moderate sell” or “under-weight” or “weak-hold”.